hill of burned trees by blueberry1222
hill of burned trees

Every time I drive up north now, this is what I see. Will take lots of time for the trees to grow back.
My ode to California. https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/09/weather/california-orange-skies-wildfires-photos-trnd/index.html
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-09-09/amazing-photos-of-deep-orange-skies-snowing-ash-as-fire-smoke-swamps-bay-area
10th September 2020

Krista Marson

blueberry1222
