Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2082
hill of burned trees
Every time I drive up north now, this is what I see. Will take lots of time for the trees to grow back.
My ode to California.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/09/weather/california-orange-skies-wildfires-photos-trnd/index.html
and
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-09-09/amazing-photos-of-deep-orange-skies-snowing-ash-as-fire-smoke-swamps-bay-area
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3113
photos
209
followers
208
following
570% complete
View this month »
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
landscape
,
arizona
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close