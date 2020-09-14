Previous
Good Arizona Morning by blueberry1222
Photo 2083

Good Arizona Morning

Woke up this morning to the sound of hot air balloons right above us in Sedona. We camped last night and saw lots of beautiful stars.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 16th, 2020  
