Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2095
rosy faced lovebird
Wild parrots thrive in Phoenix. They got accidently released in the 90's and now there are colonies everywhere, mostly in palm tress. I love seeing them. They make me happy.
video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYrVGEfuLeU
info:
https://kjzz.org/content/694542/qaz-rosy-faced-lovebird-invasive-benign
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3126
photos
210
followers
208
following
573% complete
View this month »
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Latest from all albums
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
669
2094
2095
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parrot
,
bird
,
phoenix
,
arizona
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close