Previous
Next
rosy faced lovebird by blueberry1222
Photo 2095

rosy faced lovebird

Wild parrots thrive in Phoenix. They got accidently released in the 90's and now there are colonies everywhere, mostly in palm tress. I love seeing them. They make me happy.
video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYrVGEfuLeU
info: https://kjzz.org/content/694542/qaz-rosy-faced-lovebird-invasive-benign
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
573% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise