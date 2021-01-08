Previous
Next
details by blueberry1222
Photo 2140

details

One of my New Year's Resolutions is to be more active with my writing. I'm trying out the Medium platform and put out my first piece:

https://kmarson.medium.com/top-things-i-learned-about-working-in-a-hospital-39358946823e

It's not much, but it's a start. I didn't want to write about hospitals, but it's something I felt like regurgitating. I hope to write about more zen topics from now on. It's just a new hobby.....
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise