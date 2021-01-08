Sign up
Photo 2140
One of my New Year's Resolutions is to be more active with my writing. I'm trying out the Medium platform and put out my first piece:
https://kmarson.medium.com/top-things-i-learned-about-working-in-a-hospital-39358946823e
It's not much, but it's a start. I didn't want to write about hospitals, but it's something I felt like regurgitating. I hope to write about more zen topics from now on. It's just a new hobby.....
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
