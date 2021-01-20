Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2152
desert shapes
This music matches the mood for this picture:
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=ERUSuH7tGJw&list=OLAK5uy_mx2floBEIRcz3HHYkwRKPCeLr1fZI2wzQ
This is another view of the same tree I posted a couple of days ago. I do admit to taking a ton of pictures at this location, so brace yourself for plenty more....
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
0
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3189
photos
222
followers
241
following
589% complete
View this month »
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
Latest from all albums
2148
368
2149
369
2150
2151
370
2152
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
desert
,
phoenix
,
bw
