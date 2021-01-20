Previous
Next
desert shapes by blueberry1222
Photo 2152

desert shapes

This music matches the mood for this picture:
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=ERUSuH7tGJw&list=OLAK5uy_mx2floBEIRcz3HHYkwRKPCeLr1fZI2wzQ
This is another view of the same tree I posted a couple of days ago. I do admit to taking a ton of pictures at this location, so brace yourself for plenty more....
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise