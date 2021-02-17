Sign up
Photo 2180
linaria
Finally heard NPR talk about climate change in the desert:
https://kjzz.org/content/1659320/devastating-excessive-drought-and-heat-put-squeeze-arizonas-desert-plant-life
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
garden
Alison Tomlin
ace
That's troubling but this is beautiful.
February 17th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
so colourful
February 17th, 2021
