The Tree with Blackbirds by blueberry1222
Photo 2187

The Tree with Blackbirds

This looked like a real life Caspar David Friedrich painting titled The Tree of Crows
https://www.wikiart.org/en/caspar-david-friedrich/not-detected-7
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
moni kozi
Beautiful
And really nice painting
February 24th, 2021  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I hope they don't all sing in the dead of night. :)
February 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
Ever so beautiful Krista!
February 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely sight!
February 24th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful capture and lovely tones.
February 24th, 2021  
