Photo 2187
The Tree with Blackbirds
This looked like a real life Caspar David Friedrich painting titled The Tree of Crows
https://www.wikiart.org/en/caspar-david-friedrich/not-detected-7
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
5
2
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3251
photos
242
followers
289
following
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2183
395
2184
396
2185
2186
397
2187
12
5
2
365
tree
birds
landscape
art
arizona
moni kozi
Beautiful
And really nice painting
February 24th, 2021
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I hope they don't all sing in the dead of night. :)
February 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
Ever so beautiful Krista!
February 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely sight!
February 24th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful capture and lovely tones.
February 24th, 2021
And really nice painting