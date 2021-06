Painted Redstart. Cutest little thing! Their nesting is done on the ground, and they create their nests so that they will be hidden among rocks, roots, or tufts of grass on steeply sloping ground. Saw at Madera Canyon.Our goal was to see an Elegant Trogon bird. https://youtu.be/oc6IzUvtKFI We got lucky and heard one (it sounds like a barking dog or seal) but failed to see it, but we did see this cute little fella instead and were happy. I wanted to take him home with me.