Photo 2300
outside
It looks like golden hour, but it's not. My yard has been looking gold like this all day for the last three days. The warm tones are the result of nearby wildfires. And I mean wildfires, plural. We are loosing more and more natural habitat everyday, and it's getting depressing.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/15/weather/arizona-wildfires-telegraph-evacuations/index.html
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
3
0
Tags
desert
,
arizona
,
wildfires
,
heatwave
,
climate-change
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You have a lovely southwest garden! Sorry about the wildfires.
June 17th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
@marlboromaam
why, thank you. It's been a labor of love. Everything pictured was started off as babies, (1 gallon seedlings) even the trees.
June 17th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@blueberry1222
You did well! =)
June 17th, 2021
