outside by blueberry1222
Photo 2300

outside

It looks like golden hour, but it's not. My yard has been looking gold like this all day for the last three days. The warm tones are the result of nearby wildfires. And I mean wildfires, plural. We are loosing more and more natural habitat everyday, and it's getting depressing. https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/15/weather/arizona-wildfires-telegraph-evacuations/index.html
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Krista Marson
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
You have a lovely southwest garden! Sorry about the wildfires.
June 17th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
@marlboromaam why, thank you. It's been a labor of love. Everything pictured was started off as babies, (1 gallon seedlings) even the trees.
June 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@blueberry1222 You did well! =)
June 17th, 2021  
