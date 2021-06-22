Previous
resurrection plant by blueberry1222
resurrection plant

Really cool plant, first time I've seen it in the wild! It is a botanical wonder known for its ability to seemingly come back to life again and again -- even after completely drying out.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Resurrection_plant
Krista Marson

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How marvelous! Great tones of color in the stones and earth too.
June 22nd, 2021  
