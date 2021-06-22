Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2304
resurrection plant
Really cool plant, first time I've seen it in the wild! It is a botanical wonder known for its ability to seemingly come back to life again and again -- even after completely drying out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Resurrection_plant
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
,
desert
,
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How marvelous! Great tones of color in the stones and earth too.
June 22nd, 2021
