saguaro blooms by blueberry1222
saguaro blooms

For the month of July, I am only going to post cactus pictures! I have amassed a small collection of cactus pics and I want to share them.
Also, I want to share my latest blog entry that I wrote this morning about water: https://kmarson.com/2021/06/30/water-or-the-lack-thereof/
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
They look wonderful against that lovely blue sky.
June 30th, 2021  
