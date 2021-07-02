Previous
my favorite saguaro by blueberry1222
Photo 2314

my favorite saguaro

This was my favorite saguaro. It is unfortunately suffering the same fate of so many cacti around here. I posted more photos about the situation here: https://kmarson.com/2021/06/16/reality-check/
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Krista Marson

