Saguaros don't normally bloom like this by blueberry1222
Saguaros don't normally bloom like this

It's not usual for saguaros to bloom on the side (they usually only bloom right on top). Yet another signal of climate change: https://www.salon.com/2021/05/28/arizonas-iconic-saguaro-cactus-is-flowering-wrong-and-no-one-knows-why/
4th July 2021

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
kali ace
could be damage, sometimes we pinch out growing tips to encourage more blooms on a flowering plant, but hope its not just flowering profusely because it knows it going to die
July 4th, 2021  
