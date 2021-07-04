Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2316
Saguaros don't normally bloom like this
It's not usual for saguaros to bloom on the side (they usually only bloom right on top). Yet another signal of climate change:
https://www.salon.com/2021/05/28/arizonas-iconic-saguaro-cactus-is-flowering-wrong-and-no-one-knows-why/
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3422
photos
249
followers
307
following
634% complete
View this month »
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
arizona
,
saguaro
,
climate-change
kali
ace
could be damage, sometimes we pinch out growing tips to encourage more blooms on a flowering plant, but hope its not just flowering profusely because it knows it going to die
July 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close