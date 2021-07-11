Previous
Next
Woodpecker hole by blueberry1222
Photo 2323

Woodpecker hole

I heard baby woodpeckers squawking in there. Or, it could have been baby starlings, as they are taking over woodpecker habitat.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
What an interesting place for a nest - guess it has built in security
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise