Photo 2323
Woodpecker hole
I heard baby woodpeckers squawking in there. Or, it could have been baby starlings, as they are taking over woodpecker habitat.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Tags
nature
cactus
arizona
saguaro
Annie D
What an interesting place for a nest - guess it has built in security
July 11th, 2021
