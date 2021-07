getting ready to bloom

Trichocereus aka "Torch Cactus." I see this cactus in other people's yards and I've wanted one for myself for years. They are usually quite expensive to buy, but for some reason I've seen them for sale for cheap this year. So I am the proud owner of three of them! ($15/each. That is a splurge for me. I usually don't like to spend more than $5 on any plant.)