Bloomed! by blueberry1222
Photo 2325

Bloomed!

Such a big flower. Lasts for only one day.
I have a new blog entry for those who like to read such things: https://kmarson.com/2021/07/14/scared-of-summer/
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
What a lovely flower!
July 14th, 2021  
Terrific!
July 14th, 2021  
Such a pity that this beauty does not last, such a lovely flower. I thought your blog was very informative and interesting.
July 14th, 2021  
@ludwigsdiana thanx for visiting :)
July 14th, 2021  
