Photo 2325
Bloomed!
Such a big flower. Lasts for only one day.
I have a new blog entry for those who like to read such things:
https://kmarson.com/2021/07/14/scared-of-summer/
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
4
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3431
photos
249
followers
308
following
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
cactus
,
bloom
,
arizona
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely flower!
July 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Terrific!
July 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a pity that this beauty does not last, such a lovely flower. I thought your blog was very informative and interesting.
July 14th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanx for visiting :)
July 14th, 2021
