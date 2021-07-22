Sign up
Photo 2334
stillness.
saguaros in b&w.
bloggie:
https://kmarson.com/2021/07/21/aridification/
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
cactus
,
bw
,
arizona
,
saguaro
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice POV on these lovelies with the hill behind them.
July 22nd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like a scene from a Western, just need horses & cowboys & Indians.
July 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
