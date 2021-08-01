Previous
mallow by blueberry1222
Photo 2344

mallow

I took a lot of spring flower pics this year but never got around to posting any of them. For this month, I'm going to share some flower shots because my focus this month is not photography, but book publishing!
I officially finished editing my travel novel (shout out to @kali66 for reading the whole thing and using her eagle eyes to point out all my mistakes) and I feel pretty confident about sharing it with the world! I have 20 copies available to give out for free for anyone who wants to read it in exchange for a review.
Just click here: https://booksprout.co/arc/68068/memory-road-trip-a-retrospective-travel-journey and select "Get This Arc (advanced readers copy). It's avail as an epub (for e-readers) or a pdf.
Krista Marson

Wow! And Wow!!! Good luck with the publishing!
August 2nd, 2021  
This is so gorgeous, the colours are amazing! Hope your book will be a huge success.
August 2nd, 2021  
Eeerm... i requested a copy, Krista. Can't wait to read it!
August 2nd, 2021  
