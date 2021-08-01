I took a lot of spring flower pics this year but never got around to posting any of them. For this month, I'm going to share some flower shots because my focus this month is not photography, but book publishing!
I officially finished editing my travel novel (shout out to @kali66 for reading the whole thing and using her eagle eyes to point out all my mistakes) and I feel pretty confident about sharing it with the world! I have 20 copies available to give out for free for anyone who wants to read it in exchange for a review.
Just click here: https://booksprout.co/arc/68068/memory-road-trip-a-retrospective-travel-journey and select "Get This Arc (advanced readers copy). It's avail as an epub (for e-readers) or a pdf.