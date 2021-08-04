Sign up
Photo 2346
after a monsoon
We had some rain last week and my bushes bloomed! I haven't seen them this purple in years.
Friendly reminder that I still have some FREE copies of my travel book to give out to anyone who wants to read it in exchange for a review. Just click here:
https://booksprout.co/arc/68068/memory-road-trip-a-retrospective-travel-journey
and select "Get This Arc (advanced readers copy). It's avail as an epub (for e-readers) or a pdf.
4th August 2021
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
garden
yard
phoenix
arizona
