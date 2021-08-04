Previous
Next
after a monsoon by blueberry1222
Photo 2346

after a monsoon

We had some rain last week and my bushes bloomed! I haven't seen them this purple in years.

Friendly reminder that I still have some FREE copies of my travel book to give out to anyone who wants to read it in exchange for a review. Just click here: https://booksprout.co/arc/68068/memory-road-trip-a-retrospective-travel-journey and select "Get This Arc (advanced readers copy). It's avail as an epub (for e-readers) or a pdf.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise