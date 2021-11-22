Previous
"luxury" condos by blueberry1222
Photo 2455

"luxury" condos

aka: overpriced.
phoenix.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous b/w. Love you aka ;-)
November 22nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
I totally agree that that name is just marketing bullsh*t to rip people of their money. When I started learning English, such a building was called a block of flats. In my opinion, buying such a 'luxury condo' to live in a block of flats, it's like flying Business class: the plane only leaves only when the last economy passenger is boarded. So you just get to wait longer. On an overpriced ticket.
As someone said: you are rich only when you can afford at least a helicopter.
In my language, there is a saying that goes like this: the fool is not he who asks, but he who pays.
November 22nd, 2021  
