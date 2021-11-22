Sign up
Photo 2455
"luxury" condos
aka: overpriced.
phoenix.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
buildings
architecture
urban
phoenix
bw
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous b/w. Love you aka ;-)
November 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
I totally agree that that name is just marketing bullsh*t to rip people of their money. When I started learning English, such a building was called a block of flats. In my opinion, buying such a 'luxury condo' to live in a block of flats, it's like flying Business class: the plane only leaves only when the last economy passenger is boarded. So you just get to wait longer. On an overpriced ticket.
As someone said: you are rich only when you can afford at least a helicopter.
In my language, there is a saying that goes like this: the fool is not he who asks, but he who pays.
November 22nd, 2021
365 Project
