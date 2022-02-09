Previous
Next
broken Miami by blueberry1222
Photo 2532

broken Miami

Miami, AZ is an old mining town. By all appearances, it looks like a ghost town, but it is still a functioning city. Copper mining is still the number one activity that happens there.
https://www.fcx.com/operations/north-america
blog: https://kmarson.com/2021/12/06/welcome-to-miami/
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
693% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I love all the contrasting colours and textures here.
February 8th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting contrasts in this shot. It looks like a pretty door. They appear to be sand bagging to protect the property, but they don’t replace the windows. I find it very interesting.
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise