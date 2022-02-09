Sign up
Photo 2532
broken Miami
Miami, AZ is an old mining town. By all appearances, it looks like a ghost town, but it is still a functioning city. Copper mining is still the number one activity that happens there.
https://www.fcx.com/operations/north-america
blog:
https://kmarson.com/2021/12/06/welcome-to-miami/
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
2
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
miami
,
lensbaby
,
arizona
,
ruins
,
lb22
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love all the contrasting colours and textures here.
February 8th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting contrasts in this shot. It looks like a pretty door. They appear to be sand bagging to protect the property, but they don’t replace the windows. I find it very interesting.
February 8th, 2022
