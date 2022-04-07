Previous
Cactus bloom by blueberry1222
Cactus bloom

Looks like a pineapple. It is native to Arizona, blooms for only one day, and is listed as endangered. https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=494960
