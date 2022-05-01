Previous
parrot's beak flower by blueberry1222
parrot's beak flower

looks like little flames.
https://www.gardenia.net/plant/lotus-berthelotii-parrot-beak
Krista Marson

It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Wylie
terrific colour and shapes
May 1st, 2022  
Annie D
what a wonderful flower - the colour is gorgeous and you have photographed it beautifully
May 1st, 2022  
