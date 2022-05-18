Previous
spring daisy by blueberry1222
Photo 2630

spring daisy

ya, this is not in bloom anymore. photo actually taken a couple of weeks ago. Today is to reach 100F. Sprummer (no longer spring, not quite summer) is here!
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture
May 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Splendid closeup. Wonderful colours
May 18th, 2022  
