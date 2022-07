The rusty metal remains of a 467-foot luxury liner that went aground off the southeast end of Silver Strand Beach in Oxnard, Calif. Old photos showing the ship lying inoperable on its side have a strong resemblance to those of the Costa Concordia: https://www.vcstar.com/story/news/local/communities/oxnard/2016/08/26/silver-strand-shipwreck-back-spotlight/89431058/ I read about it on atlas obscura when I was in the neighborhood looking for something unique to do. I was not disappointed. Every time a wave came in, a haunting "whooo" sound echoed from under the rocks. It was quite surreal. https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/la-jenelle-park