Photo 2703
desert color
Huntington Gardens, desert section.
I loaded a similar pic in b&w a while ago:
https://365project.org/blueberry1222/365/2022-06-17
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
2
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3
2
365
Public
desert
garden
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful garden with such variety!
July 30th, 2022
amyK
ace
Wow! Great variety
July 30th, 2022
