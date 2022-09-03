Sign up
Photo 2738
forest zen
total side note not remotely related to this pic....I drove through a wicked dust storm yesterday on my way home from work:
https://www.azfamily.com/2022/09/02/dust-seen-near-fountain-hills-storms-head-toward-valley/
65 mph wall of dust. good times!
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Krista Marson
sepia
trees
forest
arizona
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Awesome rendering! These dust storms are dangerous!
September 3rd, 2022
