freeze by blueberry1222
Photo 2839

freeze

Ah, the annual Phoenix freeze. Happens once a year, although we sometimes get away with no freeze at all.

The one good thing about working at the hospital is that I get access to all these blue (surgical) sheets! They literally get used for five minutes to cover instruments before the start of a surgery case. Everyone takes them home rather than throwing them away!

These flowers started to grow two months too early! (African Daisies) I never used to have to worry about these plants in December! Climate change is definitely screwing with nature....
Corinne C ace
An excellent idea! Makes me nostalgic to see a front yard from AZ
December 15th, 2022  
