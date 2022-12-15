freeze

Ah, the annual Phoenix freeze. Happens once a year, although we sometimes get away with no freeze at all.



The one good thing about working at the hospital is that I get access to all these blue (surgical) sheets! They literally get used for five minutes to cover instruments before the start of a surgery case. Everyone takes them home rather than throwing them away!



These flowers started to grow two months too early! (African Daisies) I never used to have to worry about these plants in December! Climate change is definitely screwing with nature....