Tumbleweed by blueberry1222
Tumbleweed

I pulled over to take this pic because this tumbleweed was in the middle of the street and causing havoc. By the time I walked up to it, it had already tumbled out of the road. It's probably back in the middle of the street by now.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
