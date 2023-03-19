Previous
Starlings by blueberry1222
Starlings

A woodpecker originally made this hole in the saguaro but now the starlings have moved in.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
What a great shot and lovely tones.
March 19th, 2023  
