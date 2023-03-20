Previous
behind a billboard by blueberry1222
Photo 2933

behind a billboard

I just returned from a California road trip. There was something about the light that caught my eye and how the end of the rainbow landed beside a billboard.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
