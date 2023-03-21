Previous
Desert X by blueberry1222
Photo 2934

Desert X

In the distance is the collection of shipping containers making up an art installation called "Sleeping Figure." https://desertx.org/dx/dx-23/matt-johnson
I'm posting the long view of this shot because it gives a sense of place and I like how the abandoned shopping cart adds to the scene.

"The figure speaks to the crumples and breaks of a supply chain economy in distress. Situated along the main artery connecting the Port of Los Angeles to the inland United States, the sculpture gains local relevance from the recently approved siting of distribution centers in the north of Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. Casual and laconic, it overlooks the landscape reminding us that the invisible hand of globalism now connected to its container body has come to rest in the Coachella Valley."
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Diana ace
Such an awesome capture and scene, I love the mountains and light.
March 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is very powerful. I'm glad you chose the long view.
March 21st, 2023  
