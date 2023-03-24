Sign up
Photo 2937
morning
Wind farms are a pervasive sight outside of Palm Springs, CA.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4217
photos
222
followers
249
following
Tags
landscape
,
windmills
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful light.
March 24th, 2023
