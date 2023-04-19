Previous
A colorful collection by blueberry1222
Photo 2963

A colorful collection

I love the little mossy succulents in the foreground (in addition to everything else!).

I have a story... I once grew a big 'ol agave like the one pictured...it really got that big...then it got attacked by agave snout weevils. I knew nothing about them and learned about them when I googled "why does my agave smell like a corpse??" I never smelled anything so bad. Insult to injury was I couldn't throw the agave away in my own bin because the smell would haunt it forever. I bagged it, put it my car, and drove to a nearby apartment complex that had a big dumpster. I gagged the whole drive over there. Then my car stunk for a while after that. I'm still traumatized over the whole thing and I miss my beautiful agave.
Krista Marson

So lovely, indeed
April 19th, 2023  
