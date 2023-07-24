Sign up
Previous
Photo 3059
Bookstore
This was the most disorganized bookshop I've ever seen. Good luck finding anything in here!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
3
0
Krista Marson
Tags
bookstore
Lesley
ace
Wow, my dream would be to spend a week in there organising everything. Great shot of the chaos!
July 24th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
I take it you didn’t find anything you wanted to buy…or did you just abandon yourself to the randomness and let serendipity lead you to a good book?
July 24th, 2023
moni kozi
Oh, if there's something I really hate is this kind of mess. We have a local second hand bookshop and they have almost no rule for organizing the books. Of course they have just a faint idea if a specific book exists somewhere. And I loathe that.
July 24th, 2023
