Previous
Bookstore by blueberry1222
Photo 3059

Bookstore

This was the most disorganized bookshop I've ever seen. Good luck finding anything in here!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, my dream would be to spend a week in there organising everything. Great shot of the chaos!
July 24th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
I take it you didn’t find anything you wanted to buy…or did you just abandon yourself to the randomness and let serendipity lead you to a good book?
July 24th, 2023  
moni kozi
Oh, if there's something I really hate is this kind of mess. We have a local second hand bookshop and they have almost no rule for organizing the books. Of course they have just a faint idea if a specific book exists somewhere. And I loathe that.
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise