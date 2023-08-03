Previous
Royal Gorge Train by blueberry1222
Royal Gorge Train

I took this shot while riding the train. I was standing on the caboose, which was an open-air cart. Doesn't rafting down the river look fun?!
https://canoncitycolorado.com/royal-gorge-route-railroad/
Delboy79 ace
Wow is that the front of the train you wre on.Looks agreat adventure
