Atsinna Pueblo Kiva by blueberry1222
Photo 3077

Atsinna Pueblo Kiva

This kiva was located on top of El Morro: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Morro_National_Monument
One can only wonder how many ceremonies were once performed there.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Diana ace
Such an awesome capture of this amazing site! Thanks for the interesting link and history lesson ;-)
August 15th, 2023  
