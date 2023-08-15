Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3077
Atsinna Pueblo Kiva
This kiva was located on top of El Morro:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Morro_National_Monument
One can only wonder how many ceremonies were once performed there.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4519
photos
215
followers
245
following
843% complete
View this month »
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruins
,
archaeology
,
kiva
,
native-american
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture of this amazing site! Thanks for the interesting link and history lesson ;-)
August 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close