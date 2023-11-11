Previous
I love and hate this bush. I planted it in the center of my front yard. Sometimes it looks good and other times it looks completely dead. I wish I planted it off to the side. But when it blooms...wow! So gorgeous. And the bees love it.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Dave ace
Wonderful b&w.
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous shot
November 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
November 11th, 2023  
