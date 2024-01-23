Sign up
Photo 3238
mural
I spotted this pretty mural in an alley. In front of it is a rat trap. "Roof rats" are a problem in this city. I, too, battle with a rat problem in my yard, although the ones I encounter like to dig/live in holes. Don't even get me started...
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4839
photos
218
followers
146
following
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2023 6:26pm
Tags
mural
,
art
,
urban
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful find and capture, stunning mural.
January 23rd, 2024
