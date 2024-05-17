Previous
palo verde blossoms by blueberry1222
Photo 3352

palo verde blossoms

They fall to the ground by the thousands, blanketing the desert in yellow.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Corinne C ace
Great close up
May 17th, 2024  
