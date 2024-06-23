Where I've been

I just returned from a massive hiking trip in the Pacific Northwest. Pictured is where hubby and I began on the Middle Fork Trail next to the Snoqualmie River.
The entire journey was inspired by the Covid lockdown times when I restricted from going to the gym. I bought a little stair-stepper thing and took to watching 4K virtual hiking videos at home. This hike was the first video I watched ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlbF9imkUMM&t=7100s ) and I longed to go there the moment I first saw it. It was truly a dream vacation and we couldn't have asked for better weather. Not a single day rained while we hiked for nine straight days, although it sometimes drizzled, but not enough to get us wet. I was getting nervous about our trip when saw it was raining hard for weeks before our arrival. The sky gods were good to us while there.