old train road by blueberry1222
Photo 3369

old train road

Hard to believe there used to be a train here! It once ran to a lime kiln deep in the forest in the 1800s. I love how the ferns have filled in the spoiled landscape.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
