Rainier by blueberry1222
Photo 3378

Rainier

Such a beautiful hike! Maybe it should do America a favor and explode, saving us all from a dystopian future. I guess this is my way of saying Happy 4th of July? Honestly, what's the point of celebrating it when we reinstated kingship over here? https://kmarson.medium.com/the-fourth-of-july-is-dead-to-me-4508385438e7
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful view!
We need to stay positive and hope that people will vote for the reasonable candidate.
July 4th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
It is election day over here in UK today..........our candidate choice is almost as bad as yours.......although ours are good deal younger..........what a dreadful choice you do have......
July 4th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
@cutekitty too bad brexit isn't on the ballot again!
July 4th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
@corinnec it's my fear that we won't. Honestly, both choices are crap, but one is infinitely better than the other. This is a vote for parties, not people.
July 4th, 2024  
