Previous
Photo 3378
Rainier
Such a beautiful hike! Maybe it should do America a favor and explode, saving us all from a dystopian future. I guess this is my way of saying Happy 4th of July? Honestly, what's the point of celebrating it when we reinstated kingship over here?
https://kmarson.medium.com/the-fourth-of-july-is-dead-to-me-4508385438e7
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
4
1
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
Tags
mountain
,
washington
,
hiking
,
volcano
,
rainier
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful view!
We need to stay positive and hope that people will vote for the reasonable candidate.
July 4th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
It is election day over here in UK today..........our candidate choice is almost as bad as yours.......although ours are good deal younger..........what a dreadful choice you do have......
July 4th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
@cutekitty
too bad brexit isn't on the ballot again!
July 4th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
@corinnec
it's my fear that we won't. Honestly, both choices are crap, but one is infinitely better than the other. This is a vote for parties, not people.
July 4th, 2024
