Previous
spotted owl by blueberry1222
Photo 3380

spotted owl

Remember when people used to strap themselves to old growth trees while protesting logging activities? It was (mostly) to save the spotted owl. I still can't believe that I saw one in the wild while hiking in Vancouver.
https://www.abc10.com/article/news/local/the-story/northern-spotted-owl-oregon-timber-habitat-endangered-species-act/283-33c8a857-668c-4058-abfb-b536a584968a
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful bird and it blends into the tree trunk quite well. I do remember the protesters doing this.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise