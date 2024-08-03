Previous
Monument Valley by blueberry1222
Monument Valley

I'm not there now (unfortunately). I'm just going through some older photos for a landscape sepia month.
KV ace
Such a beautiful place… I was there in October of 2022… what a gorgeous place.
August 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous landscape
August 3rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great capture of this national park
August 3rd, 2024  
