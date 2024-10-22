Sign up
Photo 3480
Whale Ship
Before electricity, there was whale oil. We visited Mystic Seaport Museum to see the world's last remaining whale ship. The trip was inspired after reading the book In the Heart of the Sea.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
mystic
bew
whale-ship
Rick Aubin
ace
This is wonderful in B&W!
October 22nd, 2024
