Previous
Whale Ship by blueberry1222
Photo 3480

Whale Ship

Before electricity, there was whale oil. We visited Mystic Seaport Museum to see the world's last remaining whale ship. The trip was inspired after reading the book In the Heart of the Sea.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Aubin ace
This is wonderful in B&W!
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise