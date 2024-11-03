Sign up
Photo 3492
snow capped
San Fransisco Peak, tallest point in Arizona with some early season snowfall. Temperatures soon increased and all the snow melted within a few days. Very erratic weather extremes, such is the new normal.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
mountain
fall
arizona
