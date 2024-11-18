Sign up
Previous
Photo 3506
Inside the Gilded Age
It's hard to believe this interior exists in America. The Breakers, Newport, RI.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Breakers
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Tags
extreme-bw
Thom Mitchell
ace
Ahh, memory lane. We lived in Providence and probably toured all the mansions with one set of visitors or another. Our younger daughter & her husband got engaged in Newport. Will have to check if it was at a particular mansion.
As we are immersed in Gilded Age II…
November 18th, 2024
365 Project
As we are immersed in Gilded Age II…