Inside the Gilded Age by blueberry1222
Photo 3506

Inside the Gilded Age

It's hard to believe this interior exists in America. The Breakers, Newport, RI.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Breakers
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Thom Mitchell ace
Ahh, memory lane. We lived in Providence and probably toured all the mansions with one set of visitors or another. Our younger daughter & her husband got engaged in Newport. Will have to check if it was at a particular mansion.
As we are immersed in Gilded Age II…
November 18th, 2024  
