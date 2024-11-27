Previous
built to last by blueberry1222
built to last

This counterweighted bridge was designed by the Otis Elevator Company's chief engineer in 1922. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mystic_River_Bascule_Bridge
@blueberry1222
