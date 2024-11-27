Sign up
Photo 3515
built to last
This counterweighted bridge was designed by the Otis Elevator Company's chief engineer in 1922.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mystic_River_Bascule_Bridge
27th November 2024
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
bridge
,
extreme-bw
