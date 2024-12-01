Sign up
Photo 3519
The ancient Cycladic culture flourished in the islands of the Aegean Sea from c. 3300 to 1100 BCE, and they left behind some of the world's most evocative figures.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
statue
,
bw
,
cycladic
Corinne C
ace
It seems floating in the air
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
